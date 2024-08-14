Israeli military says Rafah humanitarian corridor attacked from Hamas positions

TEL AVIV, August 14. /TASS/. A humanitarian corridor near the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip has come under attack by Palestine’s radical Hamas movement, and fighting ensued in the area, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service has said.

"Earlier today, Hamas terrorists opened fire toward the Humanitarian Route in the area of Rafah. Consequentially, movement and coordination along the Humanitarian Route has been temporarily halted as the area now constitutes an active combat zone," the IDF press service said in a statement.

"The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip continue to use any opportunity to carry out terror attacks against the State of Israel at the expense of Gazan civilians, including by abusing humanitarian routes and aid designated for the civilian population," it said.

"The IDF, via COGAT [Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories], will continue to operate in accordance with international law in order to allow and facilitate humanitarian aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip," the statement says.