UN against use of cluster munitions anywhere — secretary-general’s office on LPR attack

UNITED NATIONS, August 14. /TASS/. The United Nations opposes the use of cluster munitions anywhere in the world, said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, commenting on Ukraine’s latest deadly attack on the city of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).

"We are consistently against the use of cluster munitions as weapons anywhere in the world," he said, answering to a request from TASS.

The Ukrainian armed forces delivered a strike on Lisichansk at around noon on Tuesday. One of the projectiles exploded near a bus stop, killing two people and wounding over 30, including a 12-year-old girl.