Hezbollah hits Israeli air defense headquarters in Golan Heights

BEIRUT, August 6. /TASS/. Hezbollah has said that it has conducted an operation against Israeli forces in the Golan Heights in retaliation to the death of its seven fighters in Israel’s raids on Mayfadun and Adaysseh.

"Islamic resistance fighters fired dozens of Katyusha projectiles at the enemy air defense headquarters near Kalia in the Golan Heights and at army barracks," it said on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, Hezbollah said that four field commanders had been killed in an Israeli attack on Mayfadun near Nabatiyeh and three more had been killed in a raid on the Adaysseh area.

According to the Janoubia news portal, Israeli forces used vacuum bombs to attack the Hezbollah target in Mayfadun.