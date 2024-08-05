Bangladeshi MP’s residence looted by protesters after she resigned and left country

NEW DELHI, August 5. /TASS/. Protesters have looted the residence of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who fled the country amid riots.

Videos posted on the X network show people getting out of the building with furniture, personal belongings, domestic birds and pets. Some videos feature men with Bangladesh flag-colored headbands lying on beds in the bedrooms of the residence, Ganabhaban Palace in Dhaka, and shouting slogans of victory. Other videos show protesters carrying chairs, tables, lamps and other pieces of furniture out of the building, as well as a TV set and various household appliances. Some of them show on camera clothes and underwear from the prime minister’s residence.

Photos feature people, who broke into Sheikh Hasina’s residence, holding a goose and a goat in their hands. The looters also bathed in the residence’s swimming pool and cooked food in its kitchen.

When protesters broke into the Ganabhaban Palace on Monday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had already fled. She resigned amid mass anti-government riots and fled to neighboring India. She has requested asylum in the United Kingdom and is expected to set off from India on Tuesday night.