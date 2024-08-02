Trump says Biden’s incompetence could trigger world war

NEW YORK, August 2. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump who is campaigning to return to the White House said the administration of US President Joe Biden is so incompetent that it could cause a world war.

"I’m worried that people we have in office are grossly incompetent. I’m worried about World War III before I get there," he said in an interview with Fox Business Network television, referring to the White House. "We will not have World War III if I’m there."

He was commenting on a report in the New York Times that said Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday ordered a direct retaliatory attack on Israel after the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh.

According to Trump, Khamenei "has no respect for Biden."

Hamas announced on July 31 that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, after he attended the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Al Hadath television reported that Haniyeh was killed by a direct missile hit. Hamas deputy politburo chief Musa Abu Marzuk warned that the assassination would not go unanswered. A source in the Israel Defense Forces told TASS that the Israeli military does not comment on reports of Haniyeh's killing.