Iranian military adviser Milad Bidi killed in Israeli air strike on Beirut — TV

DUBAI, July 31. /TASS/. Iranian military adviser Milad Bidi was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut on July 30, the SNN television channel said.

"Milad Bidi, one of Iran’s military advisers, was martyred in the attack of the Zionist regime fighters on Beirut," the TV channel said in a statement.

The Mehr News Agency said that Bidi’s body had been identified a few hours before. According to the news agency, he lived next door to Fuad Shukr, a Hezbollah military commander.

On the evening of July 30, the Israeli army said that a strike had been carried out on the Lebanese capital of Beirut. The military confirmed that the precision operation had killed Shukr, who Israel believes was the right-hand man of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrullah, in charge of strategic issues, including missile weapons. Israel claims that Shukr was behind the July 27 strike on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights, where 12 children were killed. Earlier, Hezbollah denied any involvement in the attack.