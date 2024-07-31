Hamas chief assassinated with US approval, says Iran’s envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, July 31. /TASS/. Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations, thinks that the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh could not have happened without Washington’s permission and support from US intelligence.

"This act could not have occurred without the authorization and intelligence support of the US," he wrote in a letter sent to the head of the UN Security Council, chaired by Russia in July.

"The responsibility of the United States, as the strategic ally and main supporter of the Israeli regime in the region, cannot be overlooked in this horrific crime," the diplomat added.

Earlier, the Palestinian movement Hamas said that Haniyeh had been killed in an Israeli strike targeting the residence he was staying at in Tehran, where he had arrived for the inauguration of the country's president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian. The Al Hadath TV channel reported that Haniyeh was killed in a direct missile strike. Deputy Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Mousa Abu Marzook has warned that Haniyeh’s assassination will not go unanswered.

A source in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told TASS that the Israeli military is not commenting on Haniyeh's death. The Jerusalem Post said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office had advised its ministers not to comment on this issue. The newspaper added that similar recommendations were issued for members of parliament.