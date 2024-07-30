Lavrov, Qatari Foreign Minister discuss conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine

DUBAI, July 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Al Khulaifi discussed the conflicts in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said on the social network X.

"During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them. They also discussed a number of regional and international issues, especially the developments of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories," the ministry said.

According to the statement, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs "thanked the State of Qatar for its efforts to reunite children with their families, as part of its ongoing mediation aimed at reuniting families separated by the Russian-Ukrainian crisis."

In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Sergey Lavrov and Mohammed Al Khulaifi also discussed the foreign policy coordination between the two countries in the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"During the exchange of views on the key issues of the Middle East agenda, the parties focused on the tasks of settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. In this context, Moscow and Doha confirmed their interest in continuing close foreign policy coordination both in the bilateral format and in various international forums," the statement said.

The ministry noted that the parties discussed in detail the issues of further development of Russian-Qatari relations, "including the expansion of cooperation in trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres."

"On the same day, the Russian Foreign Ministry held detailed consultations between Mohammed al-Khulaifi, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, and the President’s Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov," the statement said.