Israeli warplanes hit Hezbollah target in Jibshit in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, July 30. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets entered Lebanon’s airspace and delivered missile strikes on a large Hezbollah outpost near the village of Jibshit.

A source in the local civil defense service told TASS that Israeli warplanes targeted a ground-based facility in the villages’ southern outskirts. Loud explosions were heard from there.

"Ambulances rushed to the area. There are casualties among residents," he said.

On Tuesday night, Israel attacked ten settlements in southern and southeastern Lebanon where Shiite units are based. According to Hezbollah, one its fighter was killed during Israel’s raid on the settlements of Beit Lif.