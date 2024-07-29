Israeli drones attacked two Hezbollah bases in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, July 29. /TASS/. Israeli drones attacked Hezbollah units in two areas in southern Lebanon.

According to the Elnashra news portal, an Israeli drone hit a Hezbollah car in the Kunin neighborhood in the border area of Bint Jebel, killing one Hezbollah militant and wounded another.

Another attack was staged on a Shiite base in the town of Kfar Rummana in Nabatieh. Witnesses say that thick smoke was seen over the military facility after the drone attack. Firefighters and medics rushed to the site. No further details area available.