Head of Venezuelan incumbent president’s election HQs expects vote results soon

CARACAS, July 29. /TASS/. The results of Venezuela’s presidential election are already available and will soon be announced by the National Electoral Council, head of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro’s presidential campaign Jorge Rodriguez told Venezolana de Television.

"We cannot announce the election results and will patiently wait for the bulletin from the National Electoral Council but as soon as it is published, we will expect you at the location you know to meet with somebody you know," he said. Traditionally, following the election, the supporters of the Bolivarian revolution meet with the head of state near the Miraflores presidential palace.

Ten politicians are competing for the presidential seat. Maduro’s main challenger is Edmundo Gonzalez who is representing right-wing parties. Election results are expected in a couple of hours.