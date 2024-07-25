Trump says he is in 'good shape'

NEW YORK, July 25. /TASS/. Former US President, Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump said that he is in a good shape despite the July 13 assassination attempt.

"I’m in a good shape," he said on Fox News. Meanwhile, the hosts noted that Trump has seemingly made a full recovery.

Trump was shot during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13; Candidate Trump was lightly wounded in the ear. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was eliminated by the Secret Service, which specializes on protection of high-ranking officials, including presidents, presidential candidates and former presidents.