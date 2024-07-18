Naval drills help China, Russia jointly address threats — Chinese Defense Ministry

BEIJING, July 18. /TASS/. The joint naval exercises of China and Russia constantly increase their ability to address security challenges together, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Maritime Interaction drills have become a major platform for cooperation between the two navies as they constantly enhance both parties’ ability to jointly address security threats and challenges," the statement reads.

The Maritime Interaction-2024 exercise, which took place in July, strengthened professional exchanges, mutual understanding and trust between the Chinese and Russian navies, "promoting practical cooperation in a standardized and systematic manner," the Chinese Defense Ministry noted.

Russia’s Pacific Fleet said earlier that Russian and Chinese naval ships had wrapped up the Maritime Interaction-2024 joint drills in the South China Sea. The two countries practiced anti-submarine operations, naval warfare and escort missions, as well as ways to provide air defense to a detachment of ships and carry out search and rescue operations at sea.

About 30 combat exercises were performed during the drills, including joint artillery fire at air, sea and coastal targets.

The Russian Navy and the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy held their first joint drills in the Yellow Sea in 2005. Since 2012, the exercises have been taking place on a regular basis in various regions.