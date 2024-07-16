Szijjarto says discussed oil, gas supplies to Hungary with Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, July 16. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said that he held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the UN to discuss the supplies of gas and oil to Hungary after the end of transit through Ukraine.

"We discussed the issue of safe gas and oil supplies to Hungary from Russia," he told reporters. "As for oil supplies, there is a new legal situation in Ukraine now, on the basis of which Lukoil is currently not making deliveries to Hungary. We are now working on a legal solution that will enable us to resume supplies, because Russian oil is important from the perspective of our energy security," the minister added.

The work is underway on a legal solution with Lukoil "that will allow delivering oil from Russia to Belarus and from Ukraine to Hungary," he noted. "We also discussed the issue of gas supplies that Hungary is quite satisfied with. Gas delivered via the TurkStream gas pipeline ensures the reliability of our energy supply," Szijjarto said.