Trump says assassination attempt had impact on him

NEW YORK, July 16. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump has confessed that the assassination attempt on his life has left an impact.

"I don’t like to think about that, but, yes," Trump said in a phone call with an ABC News correspondent when asked about the incident when a bullet grazed his right ear. According to Trump, the incident "has an impact."

He also said that his call with President Joe Biden after the incident was "very nice" and the incumbent president "couldn’t have been nicer."

Apart from that, Trump commented on his choice of J.D. Vance, a Republican Senator from Ohio, as his running mate. He acknowledged that Vance had been negative about him, but "once he got to know me, he was all in."

Former US President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at an election rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. A bullet grazed the ex-president’s ear but he is in stable condition. As a result of the shooting, one of his supporters was killed. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service agents. The motives of the perpetrator are still unknown.