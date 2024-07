TEL AVIV, July 16. /TASS/. Israel’s air force has delivered new strikes on a number of military facilities of the Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah, the army press service said.

In particular, the strikes targeted "Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Houla, Kfarkela, and Bani Haiyyan in southern Lebanon," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Additionally, IDF artillery "struck in the areas of Blida, Deir Mimas, and Rmeish in order to remove a threat," the press service added.