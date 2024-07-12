Ukraine's counteroffensive plans on hold as NATO aid deliveries lag — media

NEW YORK, July 12. /TASS/. Ukraine will not be able to launch a large-scale counteroffensive this year as it may take several months for NATO countries to deliver on their promises of military aid, The New York Times (NYT) reported citing sources in the alliance.

They explained that the delivery of aid to Ukraine might be delayed because NATO countries have not yet been able to start the production and purchase of certain weapons for the Ukrainian armed forces. According to the newspaper, the conflict in Ukraine has depleted NATO countries' arms stocks and demonstrated the inability of governments and defense companies in the West to ramp up arms production.

On July 11, during the NATO summit in Washington D.C., the alliance leaders agreed to provide €40 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025. On July 10, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington was allocating enough military aid to Kiev to meet the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces.