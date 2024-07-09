RFK Jr. condemns killings of Russian POWs in Ukraine

NEW YORK, July 9. /TASS/. Independent candidate in the US presidential election Robert Kennedy Jr. has condemned the murders of Russian prisoners of war by servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces in the special military operation zone.

"Today, American-led units in Ukraine commit summary executions of captured Russian prisoners. That’s a war crime. There shouldn’t be 'American-led units' in Ukraine in the first place. It’s time to make peace in Ukraine and bring those hundreds of billions of dollars home," the candidate wrote on his X page.

The New York Times reported on July 6 that Ukrainian troops had killed an unarmed wounded Russian prisoner of war who had asked for medical assistance.

In late March, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights published a report stating that Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine were being tortured. Representatives of the office met with 44 Russian prisoners of war from December 1 last year to February 29 during visits to places of detention. According to the report, the POWs provided credible accounts of torture or ill-treatment at transit points after their immediate evacuation from the battlefield. In addition, the report found that at least 25 Russian servicemen had been executed away from the battlefield in 2022 and 2023.