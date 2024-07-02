IDF attacks military sites in southern Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, July 2. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has struck military facilities of radicals in the Khan Yunis area in the southern Gaza Strip, from where 20 shells were fired at Israeli territory on July 1, the army press service reported.

"Yesterday (Monday), approximately 20 projectiles were launched from the area of Khan Yunis toward Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip. Overnight, the IDF struck terror targets in the area from which the projectiles were fired, including a weapons storage facility, operational centers, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites," the press service reported. It added that "prior to the strike, the IDF took precautionary measures to mitigate harm to uninvolved civilians, including by enabling civilians to evacuate from the area."

The military noted that "the Hamas terrorist organization continues to systematically violate international law while using civilian infrastructure and the civilian population as human shields for its terrorist activities against Israel."