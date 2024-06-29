Israeli strike on residential building in Gaza kills four Palestinians

DUBAI, June 29. /TASS/. At least four people were killed and another ten suffered injuries in an Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza City, the WAFA news agency reported.

According to the media outlet, there are two children among those killed in the attack that targeted the city’s central area.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7, 2023, after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking 250 people hostage. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on targets in the Strip, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.