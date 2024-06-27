EU needs additional military investments over next decade — EC head

BRUSSELS, June 27. /TASS/. The European Union should get ready to invest additional €500 bln into the military industry over the next decade to ensure its own security, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a summit in Brussels, according to the Euractiv portal.

The portal noted that "Von der Leyen confirmed earlier reports by Euractiv that the EU’s executive estimated the European defense industry requires around €500 billion worth of investment over the next decade."

She did not specify as to whether this amount includes Ukraine’s military spending.

