Armenia has no financial obligations to CSTO security bloc, Foreign Ministry maintains

YEREVAN, June 27. /TASS/. Yerevan has officially notified the CSTO Secretariat that it will not sign the organization's 2024 budget, the country has no financial obligations to the bloc, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in response to an inquiry from the local Factor.am portal.

"The Republic of Armenia has officially notified the CSTO Secretariat that it will refrain from signing the CSTO Collective Security Council’s decision 'On the CSTO 2024 budget' and participation in the financing of the organization's activities envisaged by the decision. Consequently, the Republic of Armenia did not assume any obligations regarding the financing envisaged by the above decision," the Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow goes on a premise that Yerevan still has financial commitments under the Charter of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.