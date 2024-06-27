Congolese president to visit St. Petersburg — consul

NAIROBI, June 27. /TASS/. President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso will head to St. Petersburg after talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where he has a comprehensive agenda, including a meeting with the city’s governor, Honorary Consul of the Republic of the Congo in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region, Jocelyn-Patrick Mandzela, told TASS.

Earlier it was reported that Putin awarded the Order of Honor to the Congolese President. The document noted that Sassou Nguesso was bestowed the honor "for his great contribution to the development and strengthening of relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Congo."

"During the visit of His Excellency President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso to St. Petersburg, a business and cultural program is planned. A meeting with the governor of St. Petersburg, the business community of the city, and a speech at the Academic Council of the National Research University Higher School of Economics in St. Petersburg are planned," Mandzela said.

This year Russia and the Republic of the Congo celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations. The Congolese leader arrived in Russia on June 25. His visit will last until June 29. Today he will be received by the Russian president in the Kremlin. The two leaders will discuss the prospects for the development of Russian-Congolese relations in various areas, as well as issues on the regional and international agenda.