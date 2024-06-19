Caesar howitzer manufacturer has no plans to send personnel from France to Ukraine

PARIS, June 19. /TASS/. The French division of the KNDS concern (formerly Nexter Systems), which announced the establishment of its branch in Ukraine in early June, has no plans to send personnel from France to Ukraine, KNDS France Head Nicolas Chamussy said on the BFM Business TV channel.

"Opening a branch in this territory makes sense in the context of the support we provide to Ukraine," he said. "Still, we do not plan to send personnel [to Ukraine]," the official added.

According to him, the company "prefers to cooperate with local partners whose skills it has already been able to assess."

The German-French arms manufacturing concern KNDS, which produces Caesar self-propelled howitzers, has officially announced the establishment of its branch in Ukraine.