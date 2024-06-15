Colombian president not to attend Swiss conference on Ukraine

BUENOS AIRES, June 15. /TASS/. Colombian President Gustavo Petro has said he has cancelled his participation in the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, as he thinks that it is impossible to look for solutions to the Moscow-Kiev conflict at that meeting.

"I am cancelling my trip to the meeting in Switzerland and ask Europe to talk how to end the war, not prolong it," he wrote on his X profile.

According to Petro, the Swiss conference is not "a free forum to discuss the path to peace between Russia and Ukraine." "All conclusions have already been predetermined," he added.