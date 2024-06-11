Ukraine needs $10-30 bln of investment annually over 10 years to recover — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Ukraine’s recovery will require external investments in the amount of $10 to $30 billion per year over the next ten years, the country’s Prime Minister Denis Shmygal announced.

"It is important for us that the support of partners is predictable, rhythmic and stable. We need restoration, access to foreign markets and improved logistics. We need external investment and technology transfer from our partners. Ukraine will need from $10 to $30 billion of annual investment in the next 10 years," he wrote in his Telegram channel following his participation in the donor platform at the ministerial level as part of the conference on the recovery of Ukraine in Berlin.

For the second year in a row, Ukraine is drawing up a budget with a record deficit, hoping to cover the bulk of this deficit with help from Western partners. This year it will amount to $43.9 billion. Meanwhile, in the West, the allocation of new aid packages takes place after lengthy discussions. As head of the IMF mission to Ukraine, Gavin Gray, noted, over time, international support for Kiev will diminish and the country’s authorities need to "develop internal resources for self-financing."