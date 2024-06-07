Russian victory in special op to be victory for peace — Nicaraguan envoy

ST.PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Nicaragua supports the special military operation, seeing a Russian victory as a victory of peace, Laureano Ortega, special representative of the Nicaraguan president for the development of relations with Russia, said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the margins of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I hope the president and the vice president are well, we are following their political activities. Russian President Vladimir Putin knows that we are meeting and asked me to convey his best wishes to President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo," Lavrov said in opening remarks at the meeting.

For his part, Ortega conveyed "warm greetings from the president and the vice president" to the top Russian diplomat as well as to President Putin. "I also want to once again express support for the special military operation. Russia’s victory will be a victory of peace," he said.

He thanked the Russian foreign minister for the chance to meet and lauded SPIEF, "whose quality is getting better year after year."

"I believe that this forum is fundamental to the shaping of the new world order that we are working on with Russia, China and other countries," Ortega said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum takes place on June 5-8. This year’s theme is "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.