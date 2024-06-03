Cuba’s deputy PM to meet businessmen, officials at SPIEF

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz will meet representatives of the business community and various agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I came [to Russia] this time to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. This is not my first time when I take part in the forum," Ruiz said at the meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, the Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament. "However, this forum and our participation in it acquire special significant in moments our countries are experiencing," he noted.

"I will have a series of meetings with representatives of the business sector and different authorities," the deputy prime minister said. Relations between Russia and Cuba are very important for peoples of the two countries, he added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held from June 5 to 8. The Roscongress Foundation is its organizer. TASS is the information partner of the event.