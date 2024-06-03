Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% keeps rising — IAEA chief

VIENNA, May 31. /TASS/. Iran continues to increase stockpiles of uranium that is enriched to 60%, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said.

He said he submitted a report on the IAEA safeguards agreement with Iran to the organization.

"You will note that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium continues to increase, including that enriched up to 60%," Grossi said in an introductory statement to the IAEA Board of Governors.

"Further public statements made in Iran regarding its technical capabilities to produce nuclear weapons and possible changes to Iran’s nuclear doctrine only increase my concerns," he went on to say.

The agency will not be able to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful if Tehran doesn’t comply with the safeguards agreement, according to the IAEA chief.