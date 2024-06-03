Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, June 3. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) delivered strikes against Shiite militias in southern Lebanon, the IDF said.

"Overnight (Sunday), IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah launcher and military structures in the areas of Naqoura, Maroun El Ras, and Khiam in southern Lebanon," the Israeli military said in a statement.

Tensions persist on the northern border of Israel which has been sporadically shelled from Lebanon, with the Israeli military responding with fire toward Hezbollah targets. More than 80,000 Israelis have been evacuated from border areas.