UK intelligence recruits two Chinese officials — authorities

BEIJING, June 3. /TASS/. The UK foreign intelligence service MI6 has recruited two officials from China's central government agencies, the Chinese State Security Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, a "major espionage case" has been solved. The ministry said on its WeChat page that the people cooperating with MI6 are a Chinese citizen named Wang, who previously studied in the UK under a bilateral educational exchange program, and his wife.

The ministry said that in the first stage, Wang provided so-called consulting services to the UK side for a high fee. He was then trained by MI6 and sent to China. Later, UK intelligence also recruited his wife, surnamed Zhou.

A thorough undercover investigation provided strong evidence that Wang and Zhou were working for UK intelligence. In doing so, London took steps to undermine China's state security, the ministry said.