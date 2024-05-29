Volcano erupts on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, state of emergency declared

STOCKHOLM, May 29. /TASS/. A state of emergency has been declared after a volcanic eruption occurred on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Icelandic broadcaster RUV reported.

According to it, the National Commissioner of the Icelandic Police in coordination with the peninsula’s police chief decided to declare a state of emergency. The eruption began at 12:46 p.m. local time. The authorities have evacuated the town of Grindavik.

Since the end of October, 24,000 seismic tremors have been recorded on the peninsula, the magnitude of the strongest reaching 5.2. This indicates a high probability of a volcanic eruption in the region.

There are 33 active volcanic systems on the territory of Iceland. Since 2021, several eruptions have occurred on the Reykjanes Peninsula: in March 2021, in August 2022, in July 2023, and in January and March 2024.