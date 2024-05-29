US behind Nord Stream explosions, American economist says

NEW YORK, May 29. /TASS/. The US is behind the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions, Jeffrey Sachs, American economist and public policy analyst who is a professor at Columbia University, said.

"The US blew up Nord Stream, as it promised to on probably dozens of occasions. But the most recent of those occasions was [US] President [Joe] Biden said - I think it’s February 7, 2020, - I may have the date a little bit off but he said in a statement to the press, if the Russians invade Ukraine, Nord Stream is finished. And the reporter who asked him the question - I think, from Germany - said: ‘Mr. President, how can you say that? How could you do that?’ And he looks and he says very gravely: ‘Believe me, we have our ways’," Sachs said in an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson.

The Nord Stream AG company reported on September 27, 2022, that three threads of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines had suffered unprecedented damage. Swedish seismologists recorded two explosions along the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened a case into an act of international terrorism over damage to the pipelines. US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh later published an article claiming that US Navy divers, with the assistance of Norwegian specialists, had planted explosive devices under the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in June 2022. In turn, the New York Times reported, citing US officials, that a certain "pro-Ukrainian" group may have committed the act of sabotage on the gas pipelines.