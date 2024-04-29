First court hearing on Gagauzia head Gutul’s case scheduled for April 30

CHISINAU, April 29. /TASS/. The first court hearing under the case of the head of Moldova’s Autonomous Region of Gagauzia Yevgenia Gutul, accused of illegal funding of the Sor party, outlawed in Moldova, will take place on April 30.

According to Moldova’s single judicial website, the hearing will take place in Chisinau’s Buiucani District court.

Gutul is accused of two counts of receiving funds for electoral campaign from an organized crime group. If found guilty, she may face a fine or up to seven years in prison, with a prohibition to occupy certain offices.

Previously, Gutul, who won the election in the autonomous region in May of last year, claimed pressure from the authorities and the Anti-corruption prosecutor’s office of Moldova. According to the politician, she was offered to resign and to slander her colleagues from the Sor party in exchange for the closure of her criminal case. She claimed that she is not afraid of groundless criminal cases.

After winning the elections, Gutul announced her intention to strengthen the region’s friendly ties with Russia and criticized Chisinau’s’ policy of confrontation with Moscow. The Moldovan authorities attempted to declare the elections illegal, but the Parliament of Gagauzia stated its solidarity with Gutul; several mass rallies in support of the new head took place in the region. President of Moldova Maia Sandu refused to sign the decree approving Gutul as a member of the government, as required by the law.