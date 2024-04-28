Ireland facing influx of illegal migrants from UK

LONDON, April 29. /TASS/. Ireland faces an influx of illegal migrants coming to the country from the United Kingdom, where the law on their expulsion to Rwanda was passed.

Eighty percent of recent asylum-seekers in Ireland came to the country from the United Kingdom via the non-secured border with Northern Ireland, RTE television reported.

"This country will not in any way shape or form provide a loophole for anybody else's migration challenges," Prime Minister of Ireland Simon Harris said.

Ireland’s Minister for Justice Helen McEntee is expected to meet British Home Secretary James Cleverly on Monday to discussed the evolved situation. The Irish Cabinet is also going to present a bill that should facilitate the return of illegal migrants to the United Kingdom.