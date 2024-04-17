China’s core interests on Taiwan issue must not be infringed — Defense Ministry

BEIJING, April 17. /TASS/. The Taiwan issue is one of the primary ones for China, and China’s core interests must not be infringed, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said during a phone call with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

"The Taiwan issue is the primary one among China’s core interests; China’s core interests must not be infringed," Dong Jun said.

He added that the "People’s Liberation Army will not tolerate any displays of separatist activities in support of independence of Taiwan, foreign encouragement or support of such activities."

In early April, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden had a phone call. Xi Jinping pointed out that the Taiwan issue "is the first red line in the Sino-American relations that must not be crossed."

Dong Jun and Lloyd Austin had a video conference call. This was the first contact between the two defense ministers since the military dialogue was suspended after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in 2022.