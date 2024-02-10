NORAD claims spotting four Russian military aircraft near Alaska

NEW YORK, February 10. /TASS/. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has reported that on February 9 it detected and tracked four Russian military aircraft near Alaska.

"The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected and tracked four Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on February 9, 2024," it said in a statement.

According to it, the Russian aircraft remained in international airspace without entering either American or Canadian airspace. "This is the third time NORAD detected and tracked Russian aircraft in four days. This Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat," NORAD stated. NORAD is a bi-national United States and Canadian organization created in 1958 charged with the missions of aerospace warning and aerospace control for North America.