German Prosecutor General confirms ongoing probe into Nord Stream explosions

BERLIN, February 6. /TASS/. The German Prosecutor General's Office has confirmed that the investigation into the explosions of Nord Stream pipelines is ongoing.

"I can only tell you that the investigation [in Germany] is ongoing," a representative of the German Prosecutor General’s Office told TASS. She declined to provide any more information or answer additional questions.

The official commented on reports from the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, according to which Sweden could not identify the suspects in the explosions and planned to close the case. The official information on this matter is that the prosecutor's office of Sweden will announce a decision on Wednesday and what it will be is unknown.

Earlier Suddeutsche Zeitung wrote that the German side was continuing the investigation.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage that occurred the day before on three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines. On September 26, 2022, Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on the pipeline routes. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office launched a criminal case based on charges of international terrorism.

On February 8, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published an article, which said, citing sources, that US Navy divers had planted explosive devices under the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines under the cover of the BALTOPS exercise in June 2022, and Norwegians activated the bombs three months later. The New York Times reported citing American officials that sabotage on gas pipelines could have been carried out by a certain "pro-Ukrainian group" that acted without the knowledge of the US authorities.