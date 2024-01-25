Hungarian security services bust radical group plotting armed takeover

BUDAPEST, January 25. /TASS/. Security services of Hungary have raided an illegal group suspected of plotting an armed takeover, the country’s National Police Department said on its website.

According to the statement, 11 members of the group known as 'Scythian Hungary,' were arrested in Budapest and other cities. They were in possession of weapons, forged ID documents and extremist printed materials.

The operation, carried out in 10 populated areas of the country, involved 150 law enforcement officers.

"The National Bureau of Investigation has opened a case into preparations for an armed takeover. Members of the organization were identified and arrested at dawn on Tuesday," police said.

Searches revealed that the group’s members had assault rifles, pistols and ammunition. Law enforcers also found forged documents, including diplomatic passports and firearm possession licenses.