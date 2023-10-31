No casualties as drones attack Iraq’s military base hosting US forces

LONDON, October 31. /TASS/. Two unmanned aerial vehicles attacked western Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base housing US forces, Reuters reported, citing two security sources at the government of the Arab republic.

The attack caused no casualties or damage, Reuters said, without giving more details.

On October 30, a senior Pentagon official told reporters that, between October 17 and 30, US forces and the Washington-led coalition had been attacked at least 14 times in Iran and nine times in Syria with the use of drones and rockets. The bulk of the 23 attacks were thwarted, the Pentagon official said.