Israel strikes 300 Hamas military targets in Gaza over 24 hours — army press service

TEL AVIV, October 31. /TASS/. The Israeli army struck 300 military targets of Hamas radicals in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, a large number of terrorists were eliminated in battles during ground operations in the Palestinian enclave, the press service of the IDF (the Israel Defense Forces - TASS) reported.

"Numerous Hamas terrorists were eliminated and hundreds of military targets were hit during the expanded ground operations. Over the past 24 hours, joint IDF combat units struck 300 targets of the Hamas terrorist organization, including anti-tank and rocket launchers in mines, as well as military complexes in underground tunnels," the statement said.

The press service added that "during the ground operations, the soldiers engaged several times in battles with terrorist cells that fired anti-tank missiles and machine gun fire at them." "Soldiers destroyed terrorists and directed aircraft to carry out real-time strikes against military facilities and terrorist infrastructure," the statement said.