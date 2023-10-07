Israeli representatives, Palestinian radicals begin talks on hostages

CAIRO, October 7. /TASS/. Representatives of Israel, Palestinian radical groups began negotiations on the fate of the hostages taken during the operation carried out by the Palestinians on Israeli territory near the Gaza Strip, Al-Arabiya TV channel reported.

According to his report, "negotiations are underway between Israel and the Palestinian radicals who took the hostages.".

Early on Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Alarm signals have sounded continuously since 06:28 Moscow time in many localities across the country, including the Tel Aviv area and its environs.

The military operation of the Israel Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip in response to the massive rocket fire launched on Saturday from the Palestinian side is now called "Iron Swords,"the army press service reported. The Israeli army has launched attacks on the Gaza Strip after massive rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, the army press service reported earlier on Saturday.

The militant wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas issued a statement that during the operation in Israel it captured about 35 Israeli soldiers and settlers. The operation initiated by Palestinian radicals in Israeli territory next to the Gaza Strip is a response to Israel's aggressive activities against one of Islam's holiest sites, the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City, Chief of Hamas's Political Bureau Hamas Politburo Ismail Haniyeh said.