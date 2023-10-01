EU provided 85 bln of aid to Kiev since last year — Borrell

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The European Union has allocated eighty five billion euro to aid Ukraine, including the military aid, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said during the visit to Kiev.

"Our military support to Ukraine has reached the figure of twenty five billion euros and altogether, military, civilian, humanitarian, has reached the figure of eighty five billion euros," Borrel said in the statement posted on the EU web portal.

During the meeting with Ukraine’s defense minister Rustem Umerov, the parties tried to better understand why the support of the European Union "is not being perceived as important as it is," he added.