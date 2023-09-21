Delegation of Karabakh Armenians arrives for talks with Azerbaijani representatives

BAKU, September 21. /TASS/. A delegation of Armenian residents of Nagorno-Karabakh has arrived in the town of Yevlakh in Azerbaijan to meet with Baku's representatives, the Trend news agency reported.

According to it, the delegation is accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.

It is reported that the Azerbaijani side will be represented by Ramin Mammadov, who is the main contact for the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region.

On Wednesday, Azerbaijan’s presidential administration said that at the talks, the issues of reintegrating the Armenian population will be discussed. In turn, in his address to the nation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stressed that at the meeting, the Armenian contingent will be informed of the "vision of future co-existence." "All their rights will be ensured - the right to education, cultural rights, religious rights, rights to municipal elections," he emphasized.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression."

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called on the parties to the conflict to stop the bloodshed, end hostilities, prevent civilian casualties, and go back to trying to settle the Karabakh issue diplomatically. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that an agreement was reached with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to suspend anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh starting from 12:00 p.m. Moscow time. The Azerbaijani presidential administration said that on September 21, in the Azerbaijani town of Yevlakh, a meeting will be held between the representatives of Azerbaijan and Karabakh’s Armenian residents in order "to discuss the issues of reintegration."