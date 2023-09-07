Hungary’s top diplomat urges immediate talks on Ukraine before things get worse

BUDAPEST, September 7. /TASS/. Hungary favors holding peace talks on Ukraine immediately, otherwise the conditions for negotiations will only worsen amid the continued military operation, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at a news conference following a meeting in Budapest with his North Macedonian counterpart Bujar Osmani, the current Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

"Every day, the war brings more death and devastation. The propaganda saying that more fighting will create better conditions for signing a peace agreement is false. Today, the conditions for peace talks are far better than any that there will be tomorrow and far worse than yesterday’s," according to a video of Szijjarto’s speech on his page on Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as extremist in Russia).

Hungary’s top diplomat also urged efforts to keep channels for communication between Europe and Russia open, including for resolving the Ukraine conflict, as he emphasized that the OSCE should play its role in maintaining this dialogue. "The Hungarian government will support any efforts toward strengthening the OSCE’s role in bringing peace closer," Szijjarto said with confidence.