Rally in Niger urges country’s military leaders to cooperate with Russia — report

BEIRUT, August 28. /TASS/. Members of a major rally outside a French military base in Niger called for improving ties with Russia and ending defense cooperation with France, Al Jazeera television reported.

The rally, which was held in support of Niger’s National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, the country’s provisional cabinet led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, also condemned the sanctions that had been imposed by the countries of the Economic Community of West African States under pressure from Paris.

"Demonstrators came to the rally with Russian flags and chanted slogans calling for the development of cooperation between Niger and Russia," an Al Jazeera reporter said in a broadcast from the rally.

According to the report, the supporters of the council condemned France "for trampling on Niger's independence and sovereignty" and demanded that the military "prioritize the development of partnership with Russia."

On Sunday, protesters at a rally in Niamey, the nation’s capital, demanded that French troops leave the country. They accused France of "not allowing the people of Niger to benefit from its natural resources."

Al Jazeera reported that the French embassy and military base are currently under heavy guard by the Niger military and police.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. Leaders of the ECOWAS countries slapped harsh sanctions on Niger and demanded that the mutinous soldier release Bazoum, or face the use of force.

Niger’s coup leaders demanded on August 25 that French ambassador Sylvain Itte leave the country within 48 hours. Paris responded by saying only the "legitimate government of Niger" had a right to demand that the ambassador leave the country.