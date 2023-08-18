US-created unipolar world is destroyed, says Belarusian security chief

MINSK, August 18. /TASS/. The unipolar world, which was created by the United States, has been destroyed and the Western-influenced countries have come to realize this fact, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich said on Friday.

"The unipolar world created by the United States has been destroyed. A multipolar world is emerging. This needs to be discussed," BelTA news agency quoted Volfovich as speaking at the opening of the 2nd International Anti-Fascist Congress in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

"Many nations have woken up and understood this," he continued. "Such forums as the International Anti-Fascist Congress highlight the importance of international security. The reinstatement of historical truth and legacy is one of the ways to counter modern challenges and threats."

Volfovich noted that under the current conditions, when the global geopolitical situation reaches its boiling point, the organization of anti-fascist forums is very important.

"Today, when the geopolitical situation has reached the boiling point, such forums as the International Anti-Fascist Congress are very needed," he said. "These events shine light on the problems that exist today. Not only Belarus and Russia are concerned about security problems."

"I know that representatives of 28 countries have arrived to participate in this International Anti-Fascist Congress," Volfovich added.

The Belarusian security chief said that today "a hybrid war is being waged against Belarus and Russia."

"Today they are trying to turn the history upside down. The heirs of the Nazis again started talking about neo-Nazism. Humanity began to forget about who liberated the world from the terrible plague," he noted.

Volfovich reminded that Russia’s current special military operation on the territory of Ukraine was not targeted against the Ukrainian people and Ukraine on the whole, because "it’s the fight against fascism, neo-Nazism," which have raised their heads.

"It should be understood that apart from the Aryan race, the Nazis did not recognize or respect anyone," he said.

"In the current geopolitical situation, the protection of historical memory and our history becomes especially relevant," the Belarusian state security chief noted. "History shows that Belarus was one of European countries that suffered the most from Nazism during the Second World War."

"We lost every third resident. That is why the memory of the Great Patriotic War, its heroes, feats of the victorious people is reflected in the updated Constitution and the draft national security concept of the Republic of Belarus," Volfovich said. "Therefore, the fight against fascism and neo-Nazism is a priority of our state policy."

"However, to our deepest regret, fascism and neo-Nazism have resurged. The ideas of fascism and its extreme form - Nazism - have found new followers in the most enlightened countries of the world," the Security Council chief stated.

"The history of the Second World War and the Great Patriotic War in these countries was not just falsified, but completely rewritten, and this was being done purposefully for more than one decade," Volfovich added.