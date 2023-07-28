DR Congo armed forces repel Rwanda’s invasion — AFP

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The armed forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) repelled an attack by the troops of Rwanda on Thursday night, Agence France-Presse reported citing a statement by the DRC military command.

According to the report, military units of Rwanda crossed into the DRC north of the city of Goma, the administrative center of the North Kivu province.

The Rwandan forces "have returned to their land," but the Congolese military are set to use their "right to pursue," the statement said.

According to the agency’s sources, one Rwandan serviceman was killed in the skirmish.

Relations between the two neighboring countries turned sour in January 2021, when a rebel group known as March 23 Movement started active military actions in the east of the DRC. The Congolese government accuses Rwanda of supporting the group.