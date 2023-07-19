Iran plans to build five nuclear power plants by 2041

TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. Iran has started construction of five nuclear power plants (NPPs), which by 2041 will generate 20 GW of energy, according to Iranian TV channel Press TV.

According to the report, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami said that five sites for the construction of power plants have been identified and the first steps have already been taken to prepare for the project. In some cases, work has started after signing contracts with companies.

Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber noted that the construction of nuclear power plants should help the country move toward self-sufficiency in all stages of construction and design.