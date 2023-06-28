Poland’s Duda arrives on unannounced visit to Kiev

TASS, June 28. Polish President Andrzej Duda has arrived on an unannounced visit to Kiev on Wednesday, the Polish leader’s website reported.

"A visit to Kiev and talks with [Ukrainian] President Vladimir Zelensky are due to Constitution Day in Ukraine, as well as consultations on the current actions on the front," the statement said. It also pointed out that the talks "will also tackle preparations for the NATO summit in Vilnius," as well as "threats of a Russian attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant."

No other details of the Polish president’s visit were disclosed.